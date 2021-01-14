Rob Schneider Pays Loving Tribute To His Late Mother, Pilar Schneider, Who Appeared In His Films

“Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father, Marvin Schneider,” he wrote. “That day has come for them to be together. I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider.”
Pilar Schneider is also the mother of producer John Schneider, artist Stanley Schneider, and realtor April Schneider Farley. Her grandchildren include singer Elle King, known for her hit, Ex’s and Oh’s.
Schneider grew up in the Philippines and spent three decades teaching elementary school. She also served as president of the Pacifica School Board for two terms. She and her husband, Marvin, also set up a foundation to aid the area’s schools.
Pilar Schneider is survived by her sister, Rose, her sister-in-law Lenice, her children Stanley, April, John and Rob, step-daughter Linda, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
