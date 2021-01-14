Rob Schneider Pays Loving Tribute To His Late Mother, Pilar Schneider, Who Appeared In His Films

Pilar Schneider , who appeared in several of her son Rob Schneider ’s films, died Monday of natural causes at her Pacifica, Calif. home. She was 91.

A longtime teacher in the Pacifica school district, Schneider acted in commercials and appeared in some of Rob Schneider’s films, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick and Big Stan. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Rob Schneider wrote a tribute to his mother on Instagram, noting how she had a hard life in the Philppines before arriving in America.