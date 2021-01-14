Rob Schneider Pays Loving Tribute To His Late Mother, Pilar Schneider, Who Appeared In His Films

Click to Skip Ad
AP
Pilar Schneider, who appeared in several of her son Rob Schneider’s films, died Monday of natural causes at her Pacifica, Calif. home. She was 91.
A longtime teacher in the Pacifica school district, Schneider acted in commercials and appeared in some of Rob Schneider’s films, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick and Big Stan. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Rob Schneider wrote a tribute to his mother on Instagram, noting how she had a hard life in the Philppines before arriving in America.

“Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father, Marvin Schneider,” he wrote. “That day has come for them to be together. I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider.”

Pilar Schneider is also the mother of producer John Schneider, artist Stanley Schneider, and realtor April Schneider Farley. Her grandchildren include singer Elle King, known for her hit, Ex’s and Oh’s.

Schneider grew up in the Philippines and spent three decades teaching elementary school. She also served as president of the Pacifica School Board for two terms. She and her husband, Marvin, also set up a foundation to aid the area’s schools.

Pilar Schneider is survived by her sister, Rose, her sister-in-law Lenice, her children Stanley, April, John and Rob, step-daughter Linda, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

 

