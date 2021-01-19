Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Amazon, Hires AMC’s Allie Moore 

Riz Ahmed, star of Amazon-backed feature film Sound of Metal, is staying in business with the streamer after striking a first-look deal with the company.

His production company Left Handed Films has inked the deal covering television with Amazon Studios and has hired former AMC exec Allie Moore to oversee production and development.

Moore, who was previously Vice President of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios, joins as Senior Vice President, Head of Television.

It comes as Left Handed Films gears up for the launch of feature film Mogul Mowgli, which The Night Of star co-wrote, starred in and produced. He is also working on an adaptation of Exit West for Netflix in partnership with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO, and a modern take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, in which Ahmed will star.

Ahmed’s other acting credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Venom, Nightcrawler and Four Lions.