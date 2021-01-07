‘Riverdale’: Chris Mason To Recur In Season 5 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Mason (Broadchurch) has joined the cast of the CW’s Riverdale in a recurring role for Season 5.

Mason will play Chad Gekko, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. An Alpha dog, Chad is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa).

Mason’s character will be introduced in the fourth episode of Season 5 on Wednesday, February 10, where there will be a time jump of seven years.

Apa, Mendes, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the CW series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

British actor Mason recurred in the Freeform/Warner Horizon series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and was a series regular in Season 3 of the ITV/BBC America drama Broadchurch. He recurred in the second season of Dirty John on USA and appeared in HBO Latin America’s limited series The American Guest. Mason is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, Toogood Management in the UK and Sloane, Offer.