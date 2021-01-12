Rich Eisen To Front ‘The Eisen Hour’ Talk Show On Epix

Rich Eisen is heading to Epix with a new talk show. The Eisen Hour, a hourlong, six-episode weekly series hosted by the Emmy-nominated broadcaster is set to premiere at 10 P.M. Saturday, January 23.

Each week, Eisen will sit down with personalities from the world of sports and entertainment where he “will unearth unique stories and opinions using his total recall of all things movies and pop culture” in a look at the “joyful, engaging, and oftentimes hilarious look at the world of entertainment,” according to Epix.

Eisen will produce through his newly formed, Rich Eisen Productions, alongside Michael Davies and Embassy Row. Central Talent Booking will oversee talent for The Eisen Hour.

ESPN SportsCenter alum Eisen will continue to host the Sports Emmy-nominated The Rich Eisen Show, which airs daily on Peacock TV and is simulcast on SiriusXM’s NBC Sports Audio. Now in its seventh year, the show features a mix of sports, humor and pop culture with some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David, Morgan Freeman and more.

At the NFL Network, Eisen — who was the first on-air talent hired there in 2003 — anchors NFL Gameday Morning each Sunday, the network’s annual Super Bowl pregame show as well as its combine and draft coverage. Late last year, he announced his new podcast, Just Getting Started, which will be distributed by Westwood One.

Eisen is repped by UTA.