Rhys Darby To Headline Taika Waititi’s HBO Max Period Comedy Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Rhys Darby (the current Jumanji franchise) is set as the lead in Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max’s period comedy from Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), writer David Jenkins (People of Earth), Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Darby and Waititi. Darby starred in the HBO series Flight of the Conchords, on which Waititi was writer/director. Darby also stars in Waititi’s upcoming feature Next Goal Wins, which tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history.

Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a well-to-do gentleman farmer and child of wealth who suffers a midlife crisis and becomes captain of Revenge, a pirate ship in the early 18th century.

2020-21 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Waititi will executive produce and direct the pilot. Jenkins executive produces with Basch and Halsted.

Bonnet was a moderately wealthy land owner who later turned to a life of crime as a pirate. He bought a sailing vessel, named it Revenge and traveled with his paid crew along the Eastern Seaboard of what is now the United States, capturing other vessels and burning other Barbadian ships.

Darby is known for his role as Nigel Billingsley in Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also starred in the TBS comedy series Wrecked. Darby is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jeff Enlich.