Fremantle’s Naked Poaches Twofour Development Chief; MBC Group Orders Series From ‘Life On Mars’ Writer; Israel’s Reshet 13 Launches International TV Unit — Global Briefs

Fremantle’s Naked Poaches Twofour Development Chief

Fremantle UK’s unscripted company Naked has hired Twofour’s development boss Natalie McArdle as its new director of development. Reporting to Naked creative director Tom O’Brien, she will take up the post in February. She has only been with Twofour for a year after joining the ITV Studios-owned company from Sony-backed Electric Ray, where O’Brien previously worked. McArdle’s credits include BBC/Netflix series My Million Pound Menu and Channel 4’s Alone at Home. Naked managing director Fatima Salaria said: “She exudes energy and passion and her experience in developing inspiring ideas and producing great content is what we at Naked get excited about.”

MBC Group Orders Series From ‘Life On Mars’ Writer

Middle Eastern entertainment company MBC Group is preparing to premiere what it claims is the biggest Saudi series to date on the fast-growing Arabic streamer Shahid. Tony Jordan, the acclaimed UK writer of shows including Life On Mars, Dickensian, and Hustle, created the eight-part series, which is titled Rashash. Filmed in Saudi Arabic, it tells the story of a notorious murderer and drug trafficker, who was finally caught by police in Saudi Arabia in the late 1980s. Sheikha Suha Al Khalifa and Richard Bellamy co-wrote the multi-million-dollar series, while Collin Teague (Doctor Who) is the director. Weekly episodes will drop on Shahid VIP from January 21 January.

Israel’s Reshet 13 Launches International TV Unit

Israeli TV company Reshet 13 has launched an international TV arm that will work with broadcasters, producers, and distributors to develop formats and series for both Reshet and the global market. Tel-Aviv-based 13Global will be run by Ami Glam, Reshet’s VP of content, and the outfit said it is already developing three projects with international partners. These include dating format Find Me Somebody To Love, drama Blackspace, and factual entertainment series Kings of the Kitchen. “Reshet 13 launches 13Global at a time when the international television content distribution market is blooming and has great potential for worldwide success. We tend to use Reshet platform as a testing ground for new and compelling content that can be adapted worldwide,” Glam said.