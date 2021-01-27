‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ Renewed At Facebook

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, a spin-off of Jada Pinkett Smith’s interview series, has been renewed for an additional twelve episodes.

has ordered the supersized order after the first season debuted in October 2020.

The series is hosted by Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and El Gordo y La Flaca host Lili Estefan.

New episodes will debut later this year on Facebook Watch and will highlight the three generations of women, as they come together with family, celebrity guests and experts.

The first season featured discussions with Michelle Rodriguez, Rosie O’Donnell, the family of Vanessa Guillén, Kate del Castillo and Lele Pons.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers.

Gloria Estefan said, “We’ve missed you, Red Table Talk: The Estefans fans and can’t wait to see you again. Taking on the iconic Red Table has been an immense privilege and enlightening journey for myself, Emily, and Lili. We look forward to continued exploration, growth, and healing in our upcoming episodes – and with my red gavel, much more than the ‘rhythm’ is gonna get you.”

Red Table Talk creator and executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith added, “It’s been an honor to work with Gloria and her family on a project that means so much to all of us. By inviting us into their lives, with such honest and vulnerable conversations, the Estefans have touched the hearts of people everywhere, shining the light on topics that aren’t traditionally discussed in the Hispanic community. We are looking forward to the new episodes of Red Table Talk: The Estefans. We hope you will join The Estefans and the entire Red Table Talk community as we continue the journey of healing with important, honest conversations that hopefully will inspire understanding, unity and encouragement all over the world.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch said, “Each episode of the Estefans has been truly impactful, and Gloria, Emily and Lili have opened up the Red Table to a whole new audience. The Estefans tackled complex issues with vulnerability, awareness, and poise that truly resonated with our audience. I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the Red Table in 2021.”