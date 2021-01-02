‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Raises More Than $1M To Benefit The Actors Fund

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, a virtual Broadway performance that has come together through the power of social media, has raised more than $1 million in premiere night ticket sales to benefit The Actors Fund.

“I am thrilled that we’ve begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together to make it all happen so wonderfully,” said The Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa.

What first started as a viral TikTok about a musical adaptation of the beloved Disney-Pixar title became a full-fledged production complete with Hollywood stars. Taking inspiration from the 2007 animated flick, the crowdsourced TikTok musical follows an ambitious and culinarily savvy rat as he uses a hopeless chef to make his mark in the cooking world.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on Friday, New Year’s Day, and will continue to stream until Monday. Reaching an audience of more than 200 million fans world wide, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical featured TikTok creators performing alongside the likes of Titus Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park and more.

Audiences can snag tickets to the the social media production here.