Rapper Bugzy Malone Joins Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza & Cary Elwes In Guy Ritchie Thriller; Shoot Begins Tomorrow In Doha, Qatar

EXCLUSIVE: British rapper Bugzy Malone (The Gentlemen) has joined Jason Statham (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Aubrey Plaza (Parks And Recreation) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) in Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller movie, which gets underway in Doha, Qatar, tomorrow.

The film reunites Ritchie once again with leading man Statham, marking their second film together for Miramax following Wrath Of Man. Pic will also shoot in Antalya, Turkey.

“Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we’re looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Miramax-owner beIN Media Group.

“This film marks our third collaboration with Ritchie, adding to our expanding list of nearly 20 projects having been released or currently in production since beIN’s acquisition of Miramax – a testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio’s evolution while remaining committed to prioritizing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films.”

In the film, MI6 guns-and-steel agent Orson Fortune (Statham) is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Atkinson will also produce. Bill Block will produce for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX will distribute directly in the U.S., UK and Ireland.