Rami Malek & Zoe Saldana Join David O. Russell New Regency Film

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Rami Malek has been added to the ensemble for David O. Russell’s untitled New Regency film, joining previously announced stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Deadline also confirmed that Zoe Saldana has signed on to the project as production is currently underway. The film is based on an original idea from Russell though plot details are being kept under wraps.

New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is producing the pic alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.

Malek, who earned an Oscar for his performance as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, plays the supervillain in No Time to Die, the forthcoming James Bond film. He’ll soon be seen starring opposite Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in the John Lee Hancock-directed Warner Bros drama The Little Things, set to debut on HBO Max on Jan 29. Malek is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.

Saldana is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. She’ll next be seen reprising her role of Neytiri in the upcoming second installment in the Avatar franchise. She’s also returning as Gamora in Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and recently joined Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project for Netflix And Skydance.