‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Sets Premiere Date, Peacock Reveals First Look

Every time I turn around…her spirit’s lifting me right off the ground! If you are familiar with the iconic and colorful ’80s TV series Punky Brewster, you might recognize those words from the theme song. We don’t know if the theme song will be the same, but what we do know is that Peacock’s revival of the series is set to drop all 10 episodes of the new Punky Brewster on February 25. In addition, the streamer released the first look of the cast which you can look at above.

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson return as Punky and Cherie respectively while Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband. The cast also features Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Noah Cottrell as Diego, Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah.

The original multi-camera series was created by David W. Duclon and premiered in 1984 it ran for four seasons, two on NBC, the rest in syndication. It nabbed three Primetime Emmy nominations including two for Outstanding Children’s Program. The series launched Frye into stardom. She also voiced the Punky character in It’s Punky Brewster, an animated spinoff series that ran two seasons and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program.

If you want to prep for the revival, all episodes of the original Punky Brewster are streaming now on Peacock.

From UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded For Life). Frye serves as executive producer alongside aforementioned original series creator David Duclon (Punky Brewster, Family Matters, Silver Spoons) and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement, United Shades of America) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.