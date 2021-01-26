‘This American Life’ Producer PRX, Onassis Foundation & Theater Company TEAM Launch Tween Podcast Series ‘Live from Mount Olympus’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony-winner Rachel Chavkin is behind a new podcast series aimed at tweens based on Greek myths.

Live from Mount Olympus is co-directed by Hadestown Chavkin and Zhailon Levingston, who currently serves as the Resident Director for Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and hosted by Broadway star André De Shields.

The series comes from The Onassis Foundation and TRAX from PRX, the podcast network behind This American Life and cast members of Broadway troupe TEAM.

When young Perseus, voiced by actor Divine Garland, makes a rash promise to save his mother from the clutches of an evil king, he has to strike out on a dangerous quest. Hermes, god of luck and thieves, voiced by De Shields, narrates this tale of terrifying monsters, powerful gods, and a brave girl who will change Perseus’ life forever.

The six-part series also features Vinie Burrows, Jill Frutkin, Amber Gray, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christina Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Jake Margolin, James Harrison Monaco, Kristen Sieh and Jillian Walker.

The show launches on Tuesday February 2.

Karen Brooks Hopkins exec produces the series, which was created by and produced by Peabody Award-winning radio producer Julie Burstein. Writers include Alexie Basil and Nathan Yungerberg.

“These recording sessions have been profoundly joyous for the company, in extremely heavy times,” said Rachel Chavkin, Co-Director. “Silliness, as well as depth, abounds. And I think that this joy in making will translate to listeners of all ages, as these old tales are rendered new and fresh.”

“It’s been a great pleasure to work with artists from all over the country and the globe despite the global pandemic,” added Julie Burstein. “Audio has allowed us to create a world we can inhabit together even when we all have to stay home. Our marvelous, diverse cast and immersive sound design bring the story of Perseus to life in a podcast that will thrill listeners of all ages.”