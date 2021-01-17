‘Promising Young Woman’ Crosses $3M; ‘MLK/FBI’, ‘Don’t Tell A Soul’, ‘Master’ Add Coins To Specialty Box Office

If there are any milestones worth noting this week, it’s that the Focus Features thriller Promising Young Woman crossed the $3 million in its fourth week in theaters. This weekend the Emerald Fennell-directed pic starring Carey Mulligan played in 1,333 theaters and added an estimated $430K to its box office till this weekend and is on track to earn $518K for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to bring its cume to about $3.4 million. The film, which landed at #6 in the top 10 this weekend, continues to garner buzz as it became available for rental on-demand this weekend. Promising Young Woman has earned numerous accolades from various critics associations across the country including Best Actress and Best Screenplay from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

New titles for the weekend include Nate Parker’s drama American Skin which quietly opened in 51 theaters this weekend to earn an estimated $37K with a four-day weekend estimate of $46K while Saban Films’ thriller Don’t Tell a Soul also dropped on VOD as well as in theaters to the tune of $58K with a four-day weekend estimate of $71K. The IFC Films documentary MLK/FBI had a day and date debut, earning an estimated $20K in 120 theaters with a four-day estimate of $25K.

As Nancy Tartaglione reported, the Tamil action thriller Master debuted in India and in 125 theaters stateside. It’s three-day weekend box office estimate clocks in at $210K with a projection of $257K for the four-day weekend. Also opening was the Telugu thriller Red which played in 50 theaters for an estimated three-day gross of $28K and a four-day of $35.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s Fatale still sits comfortably at #5 in its fifth week of release with a four-day weekend estimate of $593K while Roadside Attractions’ Pinocchio comes in at #9 in its fourth week out with a three-day gross of $141K.

NEW RELEASES

American Skin (Vertical Entertainment) – Week 1 [51 Theaters] ; Three-Day Weekend $37,000; Average $723; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $46,000

Don’t Tell A Soul (Saban Films) – Week 1 [115 Theaters] Three-Day Weekend $58,000; Average $501; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $71,000

MLK/FBI (IFC Films) – Week 1 [120 Theaters] Three-Day Weekend $20,000; Average $169; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $25,000

Master (Independent) – Week 1 [125 Theaters] Three-Day Weekend $210,000; Average $1,682; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $257,000; Cume $418,000

Red (Independent) – Week 1 [50 Theaters] Three-Day Weekend $28,000; Average $552; Four-Day Weekend $35,000; Cume $52,000

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS

Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 12 [159 Theaters]; Three-Day Weekend $102,000; Average $642; Four-Day Weekend $122,000; Cume $9,831,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 5 [1,175 theaters]; Three-Day Weekend $496,000; Average $548; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $593,000; Cume $4,806,000

Half Brothers (Focus Features) – Week 7 [151 Theaters]; Three-Day Weekend $43,000; Average $282; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $51,000; Cume $2,192,000

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 4 [660 Screens]; Three-Day Weekend $140,975; Average $213; Cume $1,322,338

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 4 [1,333 Theaters]; Three-Day Weekend $430,000; Average $389; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $518,000; Cume $3,434,000

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 15 [422 Theaters] Three-Day Weekend $146,000; Average $346; Four-Day Weekend Estimate $173,000; Cume $19,254,000