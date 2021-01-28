‘Project Power’s Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman To Direct ‘Secret Headquarters’ For Paramount And Jerry Bruckheimer

EXCLUSIVE: After directing one of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year, Project Power directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have found their next project as the two have come on to the Paramount Pic Secret Headquarters. Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the pic.

Joost & Schulman & Josh Koenigsberg are writing the current draft. The story is an original idea from Christopher Yost, who was the only previous writer on the project. Chad Oman is also producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now but sources say the film has become a top priority.

Best known for their documentary Catfish, Joost & Schulman are coming off their biggest pic of their careers with Project Power. Released on Netflix on Aug. 14, Project Power stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and concerns a pill that allows people to tap into their unknown superpower for five minutes. The film became one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer and caught the attention of studios across town.

Joost and Schulman are also developing an adaptation of the popular graphic novel Nemesis with Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, who is penning the script. They’re also working with Project Power scribe Mattson Tomlin on a Mega Man movie that Masi Oka will produce with Capcom.

Bruckheimer most recently brought two of his more popular franchises back to life, producing Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys For Life, which became one of the biggest hits of 2020 and also has the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, bowing later this year.

Joost & Schulman and Bruckehimer are repped by CAA. Joost & Schulman are also repped by attorney Jamie Feldman.