Presidential Inaugural Committee Set Program To Honor Diversity With Stacey Abrams, Kal Penn, John Cho, Leslie Jones, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More

Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has set additional programming to celebrate and honor America’s diversity. The programming will include three events that will stream online highlighting diverse communities. They will feature apperarances and remarks from national and local leaders, celebrities, activists, musical performances as well as stories from inspiring Americans. The events are set to take place Tuesday (today) and will be live-streamed at bideninaugural.org/watch as well as Facebook and Twitter.

“In the spirit of America United, the committee is excited to add three events to the official inaugural activities schedule that will showcase one of our greatest strengths as a nation, our diversity, “said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Dr. Tony Allen. “This programming will honor acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history.”

Related Story Joe Biden's Inauguration United We Serve Concert Lineup Includes Diane Warren, Chesca, Andra Day And Yo-Yo Ma

Below are details of the three events.

AAPI INAUGURAL BALL: BREAKING BARRIERS

7PM – 8PM EST

In partnership with IMPACT and RUN AAPI, the PIC will join an Inaugural Ball celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and the multitude of contributions they make to our nation. The event will feature remarks from AAPI organizers, political leaders, celebrities and musical, comedy, and cultural performances. Confirmed participants include OMB Director-designate Neera Tanden; Reps. Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Andy Kim, and Raja Krishnamoorthi; Phenomenal Productions’ Meena Harris and Brad Jenkins; former Olympian Michelle Kwan; actors Kal Penn, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Bennet; performances by Japanese Breakfast, Ari Afsar, Raja Kumar; and more

The livestream will be available on IMPACT and RUN AAPI social platforms, and shared on PIC social channels. ASL will be provided.

WE ARE ONE

8PM – 9PM Eastern

The PIC will host an evening celebration to honor and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora, featuring powerful speakers, inspiring stories, and entertaining performances. The event will be hosted by Terrence J and feature appearances by Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Senator Cory Booker, Senator-Elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander, and Jason George. It will also feature a special performance by Tobe Nwigwe, in addition to performances by DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, and more. The event will also include a Battle of the Bands, featuring Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

The We Are One event will stream live on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, The Grio TV, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity, and on NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, which is Peacock’s free, exclusive news channel. ASL and closed captioning will be provided.

LATINO INAUGURAL 2021: INHERITANCE, RESILIENCE AND PROMISE

9:30PM – 10:30PM EST

Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience, and Promise: In partnership with the Hispanic Federation and over 50 co-host organizations, the PIC will join an Inaugural tribute to tell the story of Latinos’ contributions to our nation. The event will be hosted by Eva Longoria and feature appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, Ivy Queen, and Becky G. There will be musical performances from Gilberto Santa Rosa and Gaby Moreno, featuring David Garza, Emilio Estefan, and All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Jose Posada, Shelly Lares, DJ Kane, and Mariachi Nuevo Santander from Roma High School in Roma, Texas. The event will also include an Emilio Estefan produced performance of One World, One Prayer by the Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley.

The Latino Inaugural 2021 event will stream live on The Choice channel on Peacock, Telemundo’s digital and social platforms, Univision’s digital and social platforms, and on Hispanic Federation. Closed captioning will be provided on the Peacock stream.