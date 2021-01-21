Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Trevor Noah Reviews The Biden Inauguration, As “America Got A New Dad”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Follows Chrissy Teigen And A Few Political Officials

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP images

Chrissy Teigen, the TV star and model who once was famously called a “filthy-mouthed wife” by President Donald Trump, is apparently going to be on better terms with the incoming administration.

President Joe Biden’s newly activated US government @POTUS Twitter account is following 12 people – among them, Teigen. The account has 4.5 million followers.

Joe Biden’s personal Twitter account also has a celebrity follow in Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. That account has 25.5 million followers.

The rest of the followers on both accounts are the usual suspects of new appointees and traditional Democratic operatives like Hillary Clinton.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad