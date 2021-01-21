President Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Follows Chrissy Teigen And A Few Political Officials

Chrissy Teigen, the TV star and model who once was famously called a “filthy-mouthed wife” by President Donald Trump, is apparently going to be on better terms with the incoming administration.

President Joe Biden’s newly activated US government @POTUS Twitter account is following 12 people – among them, Teigen. The account has 4.5 million followers.

Joe Biden’s personal Twitter account also has a celebrity follow in Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. That account has 25.5 million followers.

The rest of the followers on both accounts are the usual suspects of new appointees and traditional Democratic operatives like Hillary Clinton.