Portrait PR Expands To Southeast, Opens Nashville Branch

EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Lunceford and Mia Hansen’s Portrait PR is expanding to the Southeast with the launch this month of a new branch in Nashville, TN.

The company, founded in 2016 by Lunceford and Hansen, will maintain its roster of clients and services in its offices in Los Angeles and New York City as it grows its business in the Southeast region. Existing clients include Sophia Lillis, Lance Reddick, Jake McDorman, Rudy Pankow, Scoot McNairy, Alanna Ubach and Eloise Mumford, among others.

Hansen began her personal PR career at Guttman Associates and had her own company Aquarius PR for ten years before deciding to work with other companies, including MLC PR. Lunceford began her career working with Hansen at Aquarius PR and then spent several years working at other agencies before deciding to reunite with Hansen.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Nashville and the entire Southeast,” said Lunceford and Hansen in a statement. “There is such a great energy in the city and a wide range of amazing talent and opportunities. With everything and everyone being so mobile these days, this addition to our LA and NYC coverage will really help us offer clients a well-rounded national support system. We have been working hard to adapt to all of the changes the pandemic has brought to media and feel that this is a great step forward.”