Rebel Wilson To Host U.S. Remake Of ‘Pooch Perfect’ For ABC

ABC is searching for its own cute canines after ordering a remake of Rebel Wilson’s Australian reality series Pooch Perfect.

The Hustle and Bridesmaids star Wilson, who hosted the Australian original, will host the U.S. version for the Disney-owned network.

She will be joined by Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris as the trio of judges.

The eight-episode series will showcase ten of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of challenges. Each week, teams will compete in two challenges: the Immunity Puppertunity challenge and the Ultimutt Challenge showdown. The teams will face off in the grooming challenges, showcasing their creations on the ‘dogwalk’. There will be one elimination each week until the season finale, where the top three teams will compete for a giant cash prize and the Pooch Perfect trophy.

The series, which is scheduled to air later this spring, is produced by Beyond Media Rights, which produced the original and owns the format.

The Australian series debuted on Seven Network in February 2020 and it has subsequently been remade by the BBC, fronted by Sheridan Smith, and optioned in a slew of other territories.