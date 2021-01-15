Producers Matthew Cooper And Jessamine Burgum Launch New Production Company Pinky Promise

EXCLUSIVE: Feature film producers Matthew Cooper and Jessamine Burgum are launching production company Pinky Promise. The duo met and joined forces in 2019, both having common values and beliefs and a desire to create distinctive content.

The company will aim to empower up-and-coming storytellers, especially those with underrepresented perspectives. Pinky Promise is founded on a belief that the best stories are yet untold. Between 2021 to 2024 they will aim to produce 10 high-concept, independent feature films ranging from low to mid seven figures. The company says that it will “use a proven venture fund model that discovers world changing entrepreneurs” and “Pinky Promise is committed to finding, nurturing and launching new storytellers.”

The first feature film to have been produced by Pinky Promise is Tankhouse, which focuses on two Upper East Side New Yorkers who, after being blacklisted from the NYC theatre industry, decide their only course of action is to move to Fargo, North Dakota and start a theatrical revolution. The film features first-time director Noam Tomaschoff and first-time female writer Chelsea Frei, with a large up-and-coming ensemble cast rounded out by acting titans Christopher Lloyd & Richard Kind.

Pinky Promise will give storytellers the tools, support and financing they need to achieve their vision. The co-founders believe that “We succeed when we inspire our core values — wonder, empathy, and courage — in our creators and our audiences.”

Cooper began his career working in drug and alcohol treatment counseling while producing short films in NYC. His first feature film was brought to life in 2019 by successfully crowdsourcing one million dollars by going door to door to local businesses in Fargo, ND. His company, Pinky Promise, has two “soon to be announced” projects slated for production in 2021.

Burgum was born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota and is classically trained via the Guthrie BFA Actor training program and Shakespeare’s globe education in London.