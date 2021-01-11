‘Picnic At Hanging Rock’ Actress Madeleine Madden Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actress Madeleine Madden, known for her work in Amazon’s Picnic At Hanging Rock and soon-to-be-seen in a starring role in The Wheel of Time, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Madden stars as Egwene al’Vere in Rafe Judkins’ upcoming Amazon series The Wheel of Time, opposite Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Sophie Okonedo, and Barney Harris.

Madden made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed Australian drama series Redfern Now. She also starred opposite Isabela Merced and Michael Peña in the live-action Paramount Players film Dora The Explorer. She co-starred as Marion Quade opposite Natalie Dormer and Samara Weaving in Amazon’s acclaimed miniseries, Picnic at Hanging Rock, as well as in Netflix’s Pine Gap and Tidelands, Australia’s first Netflix original series.

In 2010, at age 13, Madden became the first teenager in Australia to address the entire nation when she delivered a two-minute speech on the future of Indigenous Australians. The speech was broadcast to six million viewers on every free-to-air television network in Australia. She continues this work through her organization Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network, the only Indigenous-led environmental organization in Australia.

Madden continues to be repped by Management 360, Sue Barnett in Australia and attorney Chris Abramson at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.