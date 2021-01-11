‘Physical’: Geoffrey Arend Joins Rose Byrne & Rory Scovel In Apple Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Madam Secretary alum Geoffrey Arend is set as a series regular opposite Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel in Apple TV+ dramedy Physical, from Almost Family creator Annie Weisman, Dirty John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios.

Written by Weisman, who also will serve as showrunner, Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

Arend will play Jerry, a longtime friend of Danny (Scovel) and Sheila (Byrne) from their activist days at Berkeley. He’s come to stir up some good, and possibly bad, trouble.

The ensemble cast also includes Paul Sparks, Lou Taylor Pucci, Della Saba, Dierdre Friel and Ashley Liao.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) will direct the pilot and Liza Johnson (Dead To Me) and Stephanie Laing (Love Life) will also direct the series, with all three serving as executive producers, alongside Cunningham, John McNamara (The Magicians), Sera Gamble (You), and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (Snowpiercer, Last Man Standing).

Arend starred and directed for five seasons on CBS drama series Madam Secretary. He will next be seen as a series regular on Season 4 of Amazon’s Goliath set for premiere later this year. Arend is repped by Door 24 Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and attorney Todd Rubenstein.