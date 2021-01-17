Phil Spector Dies: ‘Wall Of Sound’ Producer Incarcerated For Murder Was 81

Phil Spector, whose “Wall of Sound” was a groundbreaking recording technique that powered some of the biggest acts in music, has died at age 81 from Covid-19 complications.

The Wall of Sound was a meticulous and layered approach to recording, smacking a listener with a dense, almost symphonic array even on basic rock ‘n roll tunes. It made Spector one of rock music’s first auteurs and one of its most successful producers in a thriving era for pop music. Among his many clients were the Ronettes, the Beatles, Ike & Tina Turner, Leonard Cohen, the Ramones, the Righteous Brothers, John Lennon, Yoko Ono and George Harrison. Countless other recording artists emulated Spector’s approach, making him one of the most influential studio producers of all-time.

But Spector fell from grace when he was incarcerated for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home. Spector, known to brandish firearms, claimed his gun went off accidentally. He was tried twice for the murder after an initial mistrial, finally convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in California state prison. He was incarcerated at the California State Health Care facility in Stockton at his death.

Spector would have been eligible for parole in 2024.

Born Harvey Phillip Spector in the Bronx, New York in 1939, he started his music career as a guitarist and vocalist with the Teddy Bears, writing their No. 1 single To Know Him Is To Love Him. That led to Spector cofounding Philles Records, making him at 21 the youngest record label owner in the US at that point.

The 1960s were a heyday for Spector, as he wrote and produced for the Ronettes, the Crystals, and Ike & Tina Turner. He would usually work with a house band known as “The Wrecking Crew” on such classic songs as Be My Baby, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ and River Deep, Mountain High.

Spector briefly retired in 1966, but returned in 1969 to produce the Beatles’ album Let It Be, along with solo records by group members John Lennon and George Harrison.

At that point, he was widely acknowledged as one of the top record producers in pop history, having helmed 18 US Top 10 singles for various artists.

But personal demons again derailed Spector, and by the late 1970s, he had become known as much for his eccentricity as his body of work. Tales of him brandishing guns, doing drugs, and insisting on marathon sessions abounded.

He was badly injured in 1974 in a Hollywood, Calif. car crash, thrown through the window of the vehicle and almost dying at the scene. He took hundreds of stiches to his head in the accident, which has been cited as the reason he began wearing a strange assortment of wigs in his later life.

From the 1980s through the early 2000s, Spector was sporadic in his recording activity. He worked with Celine Dion (a project he was eventually fired from) and the group Starsailor. But he threw many parties in and around his Alhambra, Calif. mansion and was often seen out and about in Hollywood.

On February 3, 2003, police were called to the Spector mansion and found actress Lana Clarkson’s body. Spector claimed the former House of Blues hostess died when his gun accidentally went off. Spector remained free on bail while awaiting trial, which begin in March 2007 and was televised.

However, by September, the judge declared a mistrial because of a hung jury, with a reported 10-2 split and only two votes for conviction.

His retrial in 2008 was not televised, with the result this time a conviction in April 2009. He was immediately taken into custody.