Peter Doocy, Who Covered Joe Biden’s Presidential Campaign, Named Fox News White House Correspondent

Kristen Fisher, Peter Doocy Fox News

Peter Doocy has been named White House correspondent at Fox News, joining Kristin Fisher on the beat.

Fox News earlier this week announced that John Roberts would shift from the White House to a daytime co-anchor role.

Doocy covered Joe Biden’s presidential campaign from the start, and became known for occasional pointed exchanges with the candidate. Last month, at a press conference, Doocy asked Biden whether he still thinks “stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?”

“Yes. Yes. Yes. God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony,” Biden responded.

Doocy will begin his new role on Jan. 20, when Biden is sworn in. During the 2020 campaign, he also interviewed candidates Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, as well as President Donald Trump.

Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle.”

Doocy covered the Georgia Senate runoff election and the Biden transition. He joined the network in 2009, and is the son of Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy. Fisher joined Fox News in 2015.

