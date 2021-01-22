Peruvian Comedy ‘YouTuber Dad’ To Get French & Spanish Remakes With Studiocanal & YouPlanet Films

EXCLUSIVE: Peruvian comedy hit YouTuber Dad (Papa YouTuber), about a technophobe who must become a YouTuber, is set for French and Spanish remakes with Studiocanal and YouPlanet Films, respectively.

Argentine sales agency FilmSharks sold the remake rights via its label The Remake Company, which has previously handled remake sales for high profile pics including Santiago Segura’s Torrente franchise, Juan Taratuto’s Un Novio Para Mi Mujer and Alejandro Amenabar’s The Others.

Released by Cinecolor in Peru where it was a box office hit, Papa YouTuber by director Fernando Villarán follows a middle-aged family man who is kicked out of his decades-old job by his new millennial bosses. When he finds out how much others have made from their YouTube videos, he decides to become a YouTube influencer himself with the help of his kids.

Remake rights were previously sold to Colorado Films in Italy. A reported deal with Mexico’s Cinepolis didn’t go through in the end.

Spanish film and TV outfit YouPlanet Films handles FC Barcelona’s in house TV production and has a division devoted to social media stars.

FilmSharks CEO Guid Rud told us: “High-concept family comedies are always in-demand for holiday and summer releases. They do well at the box office and on OTT. A case in point was last year’s Spanish version of Argentine family-comedy Ten Days Without Mum. The Italian remake of that film was also a number one hit and its sequel was one of Amazon’s hottest titles in Italy over Christmas when cinemas were closed.”