‘PEN15’s Anna Konkle Inks Book Deal With Random House For ‘The Sane One’ Memoir

EXCLUSIVE: PEN15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle’s latest memoir The Sane One has landed at Random House in a highly competitive situation.

In the book she tells the story of growing up in a dysfunctional household, with parents who were separated but chose to remain living under the same roof on opposite sides of the house. It’s territory that Konkle has mined previously on her critically acclaimed Hulu series PEN15, for which she received an Emmy nomination for writing and won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series.

Inspired by such memoirs as Running with Scissors, The Sane One also explores Konkle’s reconciliation with her father on his deathbed as she grapples with her pregnancy, and the mental health awakening which reconnects her with the family she’d once tried to leave.

Onscreen, Konkle will be seen in the feature Together Together which premieres at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and she also guest stars on the latest season of Big Mouth. New episodes of PEN15 will air later this year. Other on-screen credits include Baskets, Ramy and indie feature Plus One.

Konkle is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Gersh, and Hansen Jacobsen. Daniel Greenberg handled the book sale.