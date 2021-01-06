Patty Jenkins Calls Out New York Post For “Dramatic Headlines” About ‘Wonder Woman,’ Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins slammed the New York Post on Tuesday for an article that discussed the process of bringing the Gal Gadot-starrer to screen.

“Versions of this article seems to be everywhere and not true. There was no “war” with warner bros. over ww,” Jenkins said on Twitter. “I’m talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them. And whole bear thing was about other projects at other studios.”

The New York Post story, titled “Patty Jenkins exposes ‘war’ with Warner Bros. over ‘Wonder Woman,'” featured quotes from Jenkins’ interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. The NY Post author writes that Warner Bros. initially passed on Jenkins’ Wonder Woman script and touched on “mistrust” between the studio and director.

Jenkins then defended her relationship with Warner Bros. and chastised the New York Post for its headline.

“I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team,” she tweeted. “Just was a long road to make it. Let’s chill the dramatic headlines like “war.””