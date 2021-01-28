Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Sonya Balmores To Recur In Amazon’s YA Horror Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sundance 2021: Market Preview, Hot Titles, Sundance Studio & More
Read the full story

Paramount+ Teases ‘iCarly’ Revival With On-Set Cast Photo Featuring Miranda Cosgrove & More

iCarly
ICARLY, (from left): Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, 'iSpeed Date', (Season 3, aired Sept. 26, 2009), 2007-. photo: Lisa Rose / © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection Everett Collection

Paramount+’s iCarly revival is officially underway as stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress reunite for filming.

On Thursday, the official Paramount+ Twitter page shared a snap from set, seeing the actors huddle together. The on-set Tweet also features lyrics from the Nickelodeon title’s theme.

“So wake-up the members of my nation,” Paramount tweeted. “Who’s ready for all the new #iCarly series on Paramount+?”

Also sharing the same pic on their social media pages were Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress. The lead actress captioned her post with a blue heart emoji, while Kress wrote “my people” for his photo.

“Prepare yourselves,” Trainor captioned his Instagram post.

Cosgrove will return as webcast star Carly, Trainor as her brother Spencer and Kress as Freddie. The original series, produced by Nickelodeon, ran from 2007-2012 and also starred Jeanette McCurdy as Carly’s co-host and best friend Sam. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten have signed on to develop the series. They also will executive produce and serve as co-showrunners.

See the cast photo below.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad