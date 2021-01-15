Palm Springs Film Festival To Honor Carey Mulligan With International Star Award

The Palm Springs Film Awards kicked off its annual film-awards honors, revealing Friday that Carey Mulligan is the recipient of the International Star Award for her performance in Promising Young Woman. The festival will dole out awards as usual this year despite opting to cancel its 32nd edition, which had been scheduled to run February 25-March 8 but was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fest’s Film Awards Gala is traditionally the kickoff to the festival, which sits in the heart of awards season.

In Emerald Fennell’s Focus Features black comedy of sorts Mulligan plays Cassie, a med school dropout-turned-barista who leads a double life as a woman who makes toxic men pay for their horrific behavior against women. Things take an interesting turn when an unexpected encounter gives her a chance to right the wrongs of the past. The role already earned her best actress award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The festival bestows 12 honors to recognize the year’s best in film. Check back as we keep updating the list.

International Star Award

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman