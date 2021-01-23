‘Palm Springs’ Star Andy Samberg On How Time-Loop Comedy “Has Its Own Lane” – Contenders Film

Palm Springs, the comedy written by Andy Siara, directed by AFI grad Max Barbakow in his feature debut and starring a cast including Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, made history a year ago when it broke all sales records at the Sundance Film Festival. It was picked up instantly in a bidding war won by Neon and Hulu jointly and has won critical raves ever since. It’s a time-loop comedy in which Nyles, played by Samberg, and Sarah, played by Milioti, are forced to relive over and over the same wedding at which they are guests.

Samberg, joining me for a conversation about the film with Milioti and producer Becky Sloviter at Deadline’s Contenders Film awards-season event, said it was just similar enough in tone to his Lonely Island output, but just different enough to get him excited. There were obvious comparisons with others in the time-loop genre like Groundhog Day and The Edge of Tomorrow, “but then just as we were about to do it five other time loop movies came out and we almost dropped it. It has its own lane and thank god we stuck with it,” he says.

Milioti loved her role which needed a wide range of emotions. “I was drooling over how much she gets to go through. It is so rare to go through so many genres,“ she says. “Comedy is watching someone trying to navigate their pain and this movie is that.”

As for the stylized piece of choreography Samberg pulls off at the wedding reception, he really shows he is light on his feet. “I watched a lot of Singin’ in the Rain,” he says, smiling.

