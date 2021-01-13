PaleyFest LA 2021 To Spotlight ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Six Feet Under,’ ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

The Paley Center for Media has revealed the first selections for its annual TV showcase, which will kick off on Monday, March 29.

The annual television event will spotlight ABC’s David E. Kelley drama Big Sky, a conversation with The Late Late Show‘s James Corden and a 20th anniversary celebration of Six Feet Under with the cast and series creator Alan Ball.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first selections to this year’s PaleyFest LA, which will include a look at one of television’s hottest new shows, a conversation with one of the most beloved names in late night, and a reunion twenty years in the making,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Television fans know PaleyFest is the ultimate destination for all the great behind-the-scenes stories of television’s top shows. We’re thankful to our friends at Citi and Verizon for their continued support of the festival, and their commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television.”

Set to feature conversations with cast members and the creative teams behind the selected shows, PaleyFest will announce additional selections for the festival lineup on February 9.

While all programs will be available for public viewing starting on Monday, March 29, Paley Members and Citi cardmembers can access the festival content on March 23.