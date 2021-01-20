Oz Thriller Gets North America Deal; Channel 5/Acorn TV Team On Series; Hat Trick-Cardiff Productions Pact — Global Briefs

Australian Thriller Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired rights to Australian indie feature film Rage for VOD release in North America and a Vimeo On Demand release in Australia from February 23rd, 2021. Matt Theo (Night Shift), Hayley Beveridge (Dead Moon Circus) and Richard Norton (Mad Max: Fury Road) star in the film about a man who waked up after a violent home invasion to find that one of the attackers is still on the loose. Director is John Balazs and writer is Michael J. Kospiah. Producers are Marlane Ghmed and Vikki Blinks for Prima Lux Films in association with Adam La Rosa for La Rosa Productions.

Channel 5/Acorn TV Team For ‘The Reluctant Madame Blanc’

ViacamCBS network Channel 5 and AMC streamer Acorn TV have partnered on their second drama series together: The Reluctant Madame Blanc (working title). Produced by Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions, the six-part thriller is created by and stars Cold Call actress Sally Lindsay, who plays Jean White. White reluctantly looks into the death of her husband, who tragically died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove hunting ground in the south of France. Dermot Boyd (Mount Pleasant) directs, while the producer is Andy Morgan (Tin Star). Acorn Media Enterprises’ Catherine Mackin serves as executive producer on the series for Acorn TV alongside Clapperboard’s Mike Benson and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry. Channel 5 will broadcast the series in the UK, while Acorn TV has the rights in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. The Reluctant Madame Blanc follows Deadline revealing last year that Channel 5 and Acorn TV had teamed on crime series Dalgliesh, starring Bertie Carvel.

Hat Trick International Inks Deal With Cardiff Productions

UK industry veteran Pat Younge and Narinder Minhas’ new production venture Cardiff Productions has struck a first-look deal with Hat Trick International. The multi-year agreement was brokered by Hat Trick International acquisitions executive Hana Zidek. Younge is a former BBC Studios executive, who currently sits on the board of ITV Studios as a non-executive director. Minhas founded Sky-backed Sugar Films with Younge before they both left last year.