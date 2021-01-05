Oscilloscope Laboratories Acquires Jessie Barr’s Teen Drama ‘Sophie Jones’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories is about to get angsty. The Adam Yauch indie film company has acquired North American rights to Jessie Barr’s coming-of-age drama Sophie Jones executive produced by Nicole Holofcener. The film is slated to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood, and growing up, Sophie Jones paints a portrait of the titular 16-year-old (played by the director’s cousin Jessica Barr) who is shocked by the untimely death of her mother. As she struggles with her loss and the challenges of being a teen, Sophie tries everything she can to feel something again, while holding herself together.

“Sophie Jones has been a true labor of love and I’m beyond thrilled that the film has found its home with Oscilloscope,” said Jessie Barr, who was also a Sundance Fellow. “This is a dream come true. Oscilloscope’s love for filmmakers, commitment to creative collaboration, and passion for the film make me confident Sophie Jones will reach its audience. We can’t wait to share it.”

O-Scope’s Aaron Katz added, “We are very excited to be bringing Sophie Jones to audiences. Jessie has crafted a heartfelt and honest coming-of-age portrait that reignited a range of teenage emotions I thought I had long since escaped. The film’s naturalism and relatability provided an 80-minute escape to normalcy in what has undoubtedly been a hell of a year.”

Sophie Jones made its World Premiere at the Festival du Cinéma Américain de Deauville 2020. The teen drama was written by Jessica Barr and Jessie Barr who also serve as producers alongside Joe Dinnen and Lindsay Guerrero. The executive producer is Nicole Holofcener.

The deal was negotiated with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Barr is repped by Management 360.