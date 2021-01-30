‘Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson’ To Re-Air This Weekend On OWN

OWN will honor the memory of actress Cicely Tyson this weekend with two re-airings of Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson, a 2014 conversation that sees her look back at her most valuable life lessons.

The programs will air Saturday, January 30 at 10:00 PM ET/PT and Sunday, January 31 at 11:00 AM ET/PT on OWN.

“Ms. Tyson was a rare talent both on and off the screen, one that we at OWN were blessed and honored to work with and be inspired by,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so grateful for the gifts she gave us with her art, her activism, and her passionate love of life. May she rise in power.”

Following Tyson’s passing, Winfrey shared the following message on Instagram in her honor:

“Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005. The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow.

“What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it! I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards. Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity in Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”