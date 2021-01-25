Online Films Critics Society Unveils Annual Film Awards Recipients, Names ‘Nomadland’ Best Picture

The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) has revealed its annual Top Ten List as well as winners of its film awards which was topped by Nomadland. In addition, The Chloé Zhao American wanderlust drama was named Best Picture. Also on the list is Pixar’s Soul which was also named Best Animated Feature.

“This list of nominations showcases the diversity and broad expressiveness of the film community,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com. “In a year where nothing was as we expected, and those expectations had to shift, cinema not only maintained its creativity and expansive canvas, but it managed to give new voices a chance to speak louder than they might have in any other year.”

He added, “In our directing category alone, we have four women, each at varying points in their careers, alongside one of the major voices of his generation. It is one of our most diverse slates ever. As for the nominees of Best Picture, the feature films represent filmmakers from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences who are able to explore subjects that exemplify the breadth of American life in unique and compelling ways. I don’t think we could be more proud of the selections our members have made this year.”

Read the OFCS film awards nominees and winners below.

The OFCS Top Ten:

Nomadland Da 5 Bloods Promising Young Woman Never Rarely Sometimes Always First Cow Minari Sound of Metal I’m Thinking of Ending Things Soul The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland — WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul — WINNER

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Spike Lee — Da 5 Bloods

Kelly Reichardt — First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods WINNER

Steven Yeun — Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Frances McDormand – Nomadland WINNER

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray — On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami WINNER

Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Olivia Colman — The Father

Talia Ryder — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Amanda Seyfried — Mank

Youn Yuh-jung — Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao WINNER

One Night in Miami

BEST EDITING

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao WINNER

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Mank

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards WINNER

Tenet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Soul, Trent Reznor Atticus Ross WINNER

Tenet

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman WINNER

Regina King — One Night in Miami

Darius Marder — Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson –The Vast of Night

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round

Bacurau

Collective

La Llorona

Minari (United States) WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Boys State

Collective

Dick Johnson Is Dead WINNER

The Painter and the Thief

Time

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

Sound of Metal – Sound Design

Emma. – Costume Design

Tenet – Visual Effects

Mank – Production Design

The Invisible Man – Visual Effects

SPECIAL AWARDS:

BEST NON-UNITED STATES RELEASE:

(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2020 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)

A Beast in Love (Japan)

The Disciple (India)

Ghosts (Turkey)

Mogul Mowgli (United Kingdom)

New Order (Mexico)

Notturno (Italy)

Rocks (United Kingdom)

Saint Maud (United Kingdom)

Summer of 85 (France)

Undine (Germany)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

“Small Axe” — Director Steve McQueen created a series of films for the small screen that rivals the best of the theatrical features of the year, that can be seen individually and yet work together to explore a cultural experience largely unseen on big screens, television, or streaming to date.

Distributor Kino Lorber for being the first company to offer virtual film distribution as a way to help independent theaters during the pandemic through the Kino Marquee.

Kudos to the independent theater entities that participated in presenting “Virtual Cinema” when forced to close due to the pandemic. Films that otherwise may not have been seen were made available through online platforms, with ticket prices shared by the distributor with the theater.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: