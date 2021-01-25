Online Films Critics Society Unveils Annual Film Awards Recipients, Names ‘Nomadland’ Best Picture

The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) has revealed its annual Top Ten List as well as winners of its film awards which was topped by Nomadland. In addition, The Chloé Zhao American wanderlust drama was named Best Picture. Also on the list is Pixar’s Soul which was also named Best Animated Feature.
“This list of nominations showcases the diversity and broad expressiveness of the film community,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com. “In a year where nothing was as we expected, and those expectations had to shift, cinema not only maintained its creativity and expansive canvas, but it managed to give new voices a chance to speak louder than they might have in any other year.”
Related Story
AFI Movies Of The Year List Spotlights Diversity As Netflix Leads All Distributors With Record Streamer Showing
He added, “In our directing category alone, we have four women, each at varying points in their careers, alongside one of the major voices of his generation. It is one of our most diverse slates ever. As for the nominees of Best Picture, the feature films represent filmmakers from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences who are able to explore subjects that exemplify the breadth of American life in unique and compelling ways. I don’t think we could be more proud of the selections our members have made this year.”
Read the OFCS film awards nominees and winners below.
The OFCS Top Ten:
- Nomadland
- Da 5 Bloods
- Promising Young Woman
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- First Cow
- Minari
- Sound of Metal
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Soul
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PICTURE
- Da 5 Bloods
- First Cow
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Nomadland — WINNER
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul — WINNER
- The Wolf House
- Wolfwalkers
BEST DIRECTOR
- Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman
- Eliza Hittman — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Spike Lee — Da 5 Bloods
- Kelly Reichardt — First Cow
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins — The Father
- Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods WINNER
- Steven Yeun — Minari
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland WINNER
- Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
- Bill Murray — On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami WINNER
- Paul Raci — Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
- Olivia Colman — The Father
- Talia Ryder — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Amanda Seyfried — Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung — Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Da 5 Bloods
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell WINNER
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- First Cow
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Nomadland, Chloe Zhao WINNER
- One Night in Miami
BEST EDITING
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Nomadland, Chloe Zhao WINNER
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Da 5 Bloods
- First Cow
- Mank
- Nomadland, Joshua James Richards WINNER
- Tenet
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- Soul, Trent Reznor Atticus Ross WINNER
- Tenet
BEST DEBUT FEATURE
- Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Emerald Fennell — Promising Young Woman WINNER
- Regina King — One Night in Miami
- Darius Marder — Sound of Metal
- Andrew Patterson –The Vast of Night
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- Another Round
- Bacurau
- Collective
- La Llorona
- Minari (United States) WINNER
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- Boys State
- Collective
- Dick Johnson Is Dead WINNER
- The Painter and the Thief
- Time
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
- Sound of Metal – Sound Design
- Emma. – Costume Design
- Tenet – Visual Effects
- Mank – Production Design
- The Invisible Man – Visual Effects
SPECIAL AWARDS:
BEST NON-UNITED STATES RELEASE:
(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2020 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)
- A Beast in Love (Japan)
- The Disciple (India)
- Ghosts (Turkey)
- Mogul Mowgli (United Kingdom)
- New Order (Mexico)
- Notturno (Italy)
- Rocks (United Kingdom)
- Saint Maud (United Kingdom)
- Summer of 85 (France)
- Undine (Germany)
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
- “Small Axe” — Director Steve McQueen created a series of films for the small screen that rivals the best of the theatrical features of the year, that can be seen individually and yet work together to explore a cultural experience largely unseen on big screens, television, or streaming to date.
- Distributor Kino Lorber for being the first company to offer virtual film distribution as a way to help independent theaters during the pandemic through the Kino Marquee.
- Kudos to the independent theater entities that participated in presenting “Virtual Cinema” when forced to close due to the pandemic. Films that otherwise may not have been seen were made available through online platforms, with ticket prices shared by the distributor with the theater.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
- Rob Bottin (Makeup Artist)
- David Byrne (Composer)
- Jane Fonda (Actor)
- Jean-Luc Godard (Director)
- Frederick Wiseman (Documentarian)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.