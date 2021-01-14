‘On The Rocks’: Read The Screenplay For Sofia Coppola’s Father-Daughter Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 17 years after Sofia Coppola’s Lost In Translation earned her the Original Screenplay Oscar, she returns to writing and directing duties with that film’s star Bill Murray for On the Rocks, a New York-set dramedy starring Murray and Rashida Jones.

The first film partnership between Apple Original Films and A24, Coppola’s script follows Laura (Jones), a New York City mother who thinks she is happily married to her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans). Everything seems to be going swimmingly until Dean starts working long hours and traveling for his job. Suspicious about her husband and worried for her marriage, Laura turns to her charming, larger-than-life playboy father Felix (Murray). He insists that they investigate Dean by following him around New York. When the two start tailing him, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

On the Rocks made its world premiere at the virtual New York Film Festival back in September and bowed in theaters early October. The film began streaming on Apple TV+ on October 23.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote that On the Rocks “is more than just a riotously funny, wonderfully witty and smart film — it is a much needed one. Coppola’s movie is also a bit of a pre-pandemic valentine to New York City, a reminder of the Big Apple’s pure joy, and even without Bill Murray to light it up that would probably be enough.”

Coppola produced alongside Youree Henley. Fred Roos, Mitch Glazer and Roman Coppola serve as executive producers.

