‘On My Block’ Renewed At Netflix For Fourth & Final Season

Monsé Finnie and her friends are returning to Freeridge for one last adventure after Netflix renewed On My Block for a fourth and final season.

The show will return with 10 episodes with stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias back alongside co-creator Lauren Iungerich.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school set in the rough inner city.

Its third season, which consisted of eight episodes, premiered in March 2020.

Iungerich remains showrunner and exec producer, the renewal coming after she signed a multiyear overall deal with the streamer last year to develop new projects. She will exec produce alongside co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Jamie Dooner has been upped to executive producer.

It brings an end to the show, which was named by the streamer as its No. 1 most binged show in 2018, beating the likes of Making a Murderer, 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting of Hill House.