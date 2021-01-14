Click to Skip Ad
Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Scott Haze & Gavin Lewis Join Tim Blake Nelson In ‘Old Henry’

(L-R) Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis have been added to the cast of Old Henry, a Western  actioner in the works from Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures. They join Tim Blake Nelson, who was tapped to star last week. Principal photography is now underway on location in Tennessee.

Old Henry, written and being directed by Potsy Ponciroli, centers on Nelson as widowed farmer Henry and his son Wyatt (Lewis), who warily take in a mysterious, injured man named Curry (Haze) with a satchel of cash. Dorff plays Ketchum, the head of the group looking for Curry. Atkins plays Wyatt’s Uncle Al.

Shannon Houchins and Mike Hagerty are producers. Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, Jordan Fields, Alex Siskin and Trevor O’Neil are executive producers.

The movie is part of a multi-picture deal between the Shout! Studios arm and Hideout, all Westerns, which the companies will co-produce and co-finance. The other projects are Hardin, about the life of outlaw John Wesley Hardin, and 4 Dead in 5 Seconds which chronicles the infamous 1881 gunfight in El Paso, Texas.

