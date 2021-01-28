Non-Fiction Streamer Documentary+ Launches With Titles Including ‘The Imposter’, ‘Life, Animated’ & ‘Hype!’

Documentary+, the non-fiction streamer from You Cannot Kill David Arquette studio XTR, has unveiled its launch slate.

The service, which launches today, will include feature-length and short documentary films from the likes of Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Andrea Nevins, Roger Ross Williams, Zana Briski, Davis Guggenheim, and Werner Herzog.

Titles include The Imposter, Life, Animated, Born into Brothels, Cartel Land, Dior and I and Being Evel. There are political films such as Cory Booker film Street Fight, Elian Gonzalez story Elian and Lee Atwater’s Boogie Man as well as music documentaries including Seattle grunge doc Hype!, Colin Hanks’ Tower Records doc All Things Must Pass and The Other F Word as well as sports doc One Man and His Shoes about Michael Jordan.

It will also feature the work of up-and-coming filmmakers from the likes of Lana Wilson (Miss Americana), Ramona S. Diaz (A Thousand Cuts), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), Clay Tweel (Gleason), Kareem Tabsch (Mucho Mucho Amor), and Laura Gabbart (Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles).

The free service is available on a range of streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon and Roku as well as on mobile.

Documentary+, which is a joint venture between nonfiction studio XTR and the late Tony Hsieh, will be looking at potential acquisitions to add to their library at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where XTR has eight films premiering.

“There has never been a more exciting time for nonfiction — we’re seeing visionary new directors emerge and streaming has given documentary films wide new global audiences,” said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR. “With Documentary+, not only are we building a home for some of the best documentary films of our time, but we’re giving filmmakers another option for distribution as competition continues to increase. The COVID pandemic created this great digital acceleration and we are building Documentary+ to be a key cornerstone in the future of the industry.”