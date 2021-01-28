Noah Baumbach Signs Exclusive Deal With Netflix

Following the success of Noah Baumbach’s recent collaborations with Netflix, the acclaimed director, writer and producer will exclusively write and direct films for Netflix for the next several years.

“When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years, but it was worth the wait,” Baumbach. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making movies with Ted and Scott and everyone at Netflix, who are wonderful collaborators and friends and family.”

Baumbach’s first film with Netflix was The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson, which premiered to rave reviews at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival. He followed that up with the highly acclaimed Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, which garnered six Academy Award nominations, including two for Baumbach, and a win for Dern.

“For more than two decades, Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer. “When we started to work together almost four years ago, he immediately felt like family, and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official.”

Baumbach’s next film is White Noise, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel. It had been reported that Driver and Greta Gerwig would be starring in the pic, and while its not confirmed sources say the two are in discussions to star in the adaptation. Baumbach will produce the new film alongside David Heyman, with whom he also produced Marriage Story. Filming begins later this year.

“Noah tells authentic and universal human stories.,” said Scott Stuber, Global Head of Netflix Films. “I’m equally honored and excited to be able to collaborate on a third project with Noah, to have Netflix be a home to more of his projects and continue to have him do what he does best – make really great movies.”

Baumbach’s additional films include Kicking and Screaming, The Squid and the Whale — for which Baumbach received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay — Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We’re Young, Mistress America and the documentary De Palma.

Baumbach is repped by UTA.