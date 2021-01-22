‘No Time To Die’ Eyes Second Weekend In October For Theatrical Release; Universal Fills Easter With ‘Nobody’

As we told you earlier, MGM was moving 007 film No Time to Die to the fall and away from Easter weekend, April 2-4. Right now the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed feature, which reps Daniel Craig’s swan song as Mr. Bond, is set to fire up on Oct. 8. MGM just made the news official.

No Time to Die plops itself on a new weekend against…Sony/Marvel’s Morbius. Indeed, a game of chicken.

Universal has overseas on 007, but they refuse to go hunger over the Easter weekend. Remember, they released Trolls World Tour on PVOD last year over that time and in whatever drive-ins were open. Universal will now open their Bob Odenkirk movie Nobody on April 2 instead of Feb. 26. Sony still has Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway scheduled over Easter weekend, but that might not stick there.

MGM’s animated Addams Family Sequel will now release the weekend prior on Oct. 1, instead of Oct. 8. Currently, Warner Bros. had Legendary’s Dune on Oct. 1, however, the studio and financier are battling over terms of the film, the latter not wishing for a pure theatrical release instead of a HBO Max day-and-date theatrical play. Should Dune move, it wouldn’t be out of the question for No Time to Die to move up and Addams Family part 2 elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Focus Features’ Edgar Wright-feature Last Night in Soho will move from April 23 to Oct. 22. Last Night in Soho leaves behind A Quiet Place Part II and 20th’s Ron’s Gone Wrong on April 23 and will now face Paramount’s Snake Eyes on Oct. 22.

Uni has also set a date to release Endeavor Content’s Michael Bay action thriller Ambulance over Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 18, 2022.