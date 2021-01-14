‘The Stranger’ & ‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler Launches ITV Studios-Backed Quay Street Productions

Nicola Shindler, the prominent British drama producer behind hits including BBC One’s Happy Valley and Netflix’s The Stranger, has launched her new ITV Studios production outfit, naming the company Quay Street Productions.

Shindler announced last September that she was leaving Red Production Company after 21 years to go into business with ITV Studios, and today marks the unveiling of her new venture to the industry.

Manchester-based Quay Street gets its name from the street on which Granada Television was based and where Shindler spent the early part of her career working as a script editor on Robbie Coltrane’s iconic series Cracker.

Quay Street is yet to announce any development projects, but Shindler is keen to tap into relationships with writers including Russell T Davies, Sally Wainwright, and Danny Brocklehurst. ITV Studios will handle international distribution on her shows.

Shindler said: “I’ve been making television drama for over 20 years and still get the same thrill to tell amazing stories with incredible characters and work with the best talent. Having the opportunity to start this new chapter in my career with Quay Street Productions is a privilege and immensely exciting. I want to create a friendly, ambitious, and exceptional new company.”