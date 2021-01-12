Nick Jonas In Talks To Play Frankie Valli In Streaming Version Of Tony-Winning ‘Jersey Boys’ Musical

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas is in talks to play Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance of the Tony-award winning Broadway musical

Jersey Boys, sources said. I’m hearing that the event will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King and the original Broadway producers, The Dodgers with Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio. It hasn’t been set up yet, but I’m hearing a landing place at a streamer is anticipated, as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton became an event on Disney+ last year. The package is coming together quickly.

Jonas will sing the song catalogue that Valli and The Four Seasons built up in a show that traces his origins fom Newark to the top of the charts in the ’60s. Jonas is part of the hit making Jonas Brothers, who’ve earned three consecutive number one albums and have sold out shows throughout three continents. The band’s return to making music began with the single Sucker, which charted number 1, and the subsequent album Happiness Begins topped the charts and went platinum, leading to a tour that sold 1.2 million tickets. Jonas’ self titled solo album included the triple platinum single Jealous.

As an actor, Jonas turned heads with a gritty performance in starring in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival hazing drama Goat and co-starred with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Leve;as well as the Roland Emmerich-directed WWII film Midway. He will continue in his second season as a coach on The Voice and next stars in Lionsgate’s post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. Next up is the AGC Studios’ action thriller, The Blacksmith, opposite Laurence Fishburne.

Jonas continues to be represented by Philymack, UTA, and Schreck Rose