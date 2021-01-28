Nick Cannon Syndicated Talk Show Set For Fall 2021 Launch After Delay Over Controversial Comments

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury will launch nationally syndicated daytime talk show Nick Cannon this fall, with the Fox Television Stations as the anchor group for the New York-based weekday talker, produced and distributed by the company.

The Fox stations also were the original core group for the show when it was originally slated for a fall 2020 launch. The talker was already in production, cleared in 90% in the country for an Oct. 5, 2020 rollout when it was put on hold last July in a fallout from the anti-Semitic remarks the actor-comedian had made on his podcast.

“We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten & unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show,” Lionsgate and its division Debmar-Mercury said at the time.

The fall 2021 is now a go for the talker, described as an exciting, fun and uplifting show reflecting Cannon’s brand of celebrity, music, comedy and pop culture.

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this Fall,” said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury.

Added Cannon, “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me. With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Cannon, who hosts Fox’s celebrity competition series The Masked Singer, which airs on the Fox stations, will executive produce the talk show alongside his longtime manager, Michael Goldman; and showrunners Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss, who also were were on board last year.