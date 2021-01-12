Click to Skip Ad
Nic Pizzolatto-Matthew McConaughey Drama Series ‘Redeemer’ Not Moving Forward At FX

Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Mega

FX has opted not to move forward with Redeemer, a drama series that was to have reunited True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and one of the series’ original stars, Matthew McConaughey, Deadline has confirmed. The project had landed a script-to-series commitment at the network in January.

The decision to drop the series comes after McConaughey decided to exit the project, sources close to the situation tell Deadline. Pizzolatto also is the midst of negotiating an exit from his overall deal with FX Prods. and 20th Television, according to sources. Pizzolatto has two years remaining on the deal that he signed last year.

Created by Pizzolatto and inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer, Redeemer was to star McConaughey as a minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.

Pizzolatto and McConaughey were to executive produce Redeemer, which was being produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

The first season of True Detective received 12 Emmy Award nominations, including McConaughey’s nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Pizzolatto’s nomination for Writing for a Drama Series, and won five awards.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

