Phil Spector, Legendary Music Producer, Dies At Age 81
NFL Goes Out On WCBS, Temporarily Knocking Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns Game Offline

AP

National Football League fans were left in the dark for about a half-hour on Sunday, as what were described as technical issues at CBS took the game off the air.

The outage happened around 3 PM East Coast time and affected viewers using Verizon FioS, DirecTV, Altice/Optimum, Xfinity and Spectrum in New York, New Jersey and Long Island.

“There are technical difficulties at WCBS affecting some parts of the NY area,” a WCBS spokesman said near the start of the second quarter. “We are aware and working on a solution.”

The outages were somewhat sporadic, according to social media post. Verizon Fios customers missed the Chiefs first scoring drive before the network appeared. Then coverage went down for Altice/Optimum viewers.

While the television coverage was affected, fans could still get the game online using apps from CBS Sports, Yahoo, the NFL, CBS All-Access or ESPN Deportes.

