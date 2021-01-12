New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie Is Blazing A Trail For Inclusive Superhero Storytelling

There’s a new hero in town. Javicia Leslie is donning the cape and cowl for the second season of Batwoman on The CW and she is hitting the ground running.

On January 17, Leslie will make history as the first Black Batwoman — and the first Black “Bat” hero for that matter. She will play Ryan Wilder who replaces Kate Kane. Leslie puts her own stamp on the character with a refreshing bold sense of rebellion. When it comes to inclusivity, the new Batwoman presents intersectionality as a Black queer woman, which aligns with Leslie’s own identity — something she takes pride in.

In the new season, Ryan discovers Kate Kane’s Batsuit and decides to give it a test drive which leads to an unexpected and drastic change to her life. Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

The new season of The CW superhero series adds even more inclusivity to the Arrowverse and could very well change the game when it comes to representation of the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and other marginalized people in the superhero space. Leslie stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about stepping into the role of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and making history as the first Black Batwoman. And despite her being a badass superhero, she divulged her irrational fear — because she is human after all. Listen to the episode below.