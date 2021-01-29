‘New Amsterdam’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On NBC

NBC has slotted the Season 3 premiere date for its hit medical drama New Amsterdam. The series will return to its original time slot, debuting Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m.

The series moved to a 9 p.m. timeslot vacated by This Is Us at the end of March to finish its second season. Production on Season 3 had been delayed for weeks because of Covid-19 and related production shutdowns.



New Amsterdam has been a strong ratings performer, averaging a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 13.8 million in total audience measurement and reaching 45 million viewers over the course of its previous season.



New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

As for what will unfold in the new season: “When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In Season 3, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.”

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.