‘Never Gonna Snow Again’ Co-Directors Discuss Injecting Black Humor & Irony Into Poland’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Never Gonna Snow Again co-directors and co-writers Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s professional collaboration is an unusual one — the pair are ex-husband and wife. But Szumowska says their enduring partnership shows “collaboration is possible.”

“In these difficult times I think it’s a good and optimistic sign,” she adds during the pair’s appearance at Contenders International, explaining that the pair first met at film school and have been working together ever since. They are both directors on their latest feature, which stars Alec Utgoff (recognized for his role in Stranger Things) as a Russian-speaking Ukrainian working as a masseur in Poland who becomes a guru-like figure in a wealthy gated community.

“Collaboration is not easy always, but I think we quite complement each other,” Englert says.

Thematically, the film explores topics such as spirituality through its enigmatic and ethereal plot. “It’s always very hard to say something about spirituality or metaphysically because easily it can turn into something pretentious. We tried to avoid that by adding a lot of black humor and irony,” explains Szumowska. “What’s hidden behind the story is the most important thing in this film.”

Never Gonna Snow Again is Poland’s entry for the International Oscar race this year. Kino Lorber is handling U.S. distribution.