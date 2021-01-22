Netflix Grows UK Footprint With 30 Scholarships & Support For Diversity Programs

Netflix continues to grow its already considerable UK footprint.

The streamer today revealed that it will be spending £350,000 on three programs aimed at boosting diversity.

The first is an investment in 30 full, year-long scholarships for students from Femi Oguns’ Identity School Of Acting, which nurtured stars like John Boyega, Michaela Coel and Letitia Wright.

Netflix will also look to double the number of young people interacting with social enterprise Million Youth Media, and invest more in the MAMA Youth Project, which recruits and trains 18-25 year-olds from under-represented groups or with limited educational or employment opportunities.

The £350,000 investment is part of the $5M diversity fund the streamer announced in July 2020. Netflix recently set up a UK Documentary Talent Fund and also runs a shadowing scheme on TV drama Top Boy.

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series said today: “I believe the UK industry is changing. And although this change is slow, the wealth of young diverse British voices fighting their way to the top of the industry fills me with hope and excitement. Creators like Theresa Ikoko, Charlie Covell, and John Boyega resonate not just in the UK but across the world. But this is not enough. I believe we need to do more, not just to support the current generation of British talent, but also to develop a more inclusive pipeline of upcoming creatives across the entire production process.”

She continued: “Our members come from all across the UK, and all around the world. We succeed when our series and films like Sex Education, His House, and Top Boy not only entertain people but also help them connect to new voices, cultures and perspectives. This is only the beginning.”