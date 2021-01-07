Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Introduces Price Hikes For Existing UK Users From This Week

BRIDGERTON (L to R) ADJOA ANDOH as LADY DANBURY and REG-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 108 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Netflix

Netflix is rolling out price hikes for existing subscribers in the UK this week following similar moves in the U.S. and Canada.

Standard tier users will now pay £9.99, instead of £8.99, while Premium users will fork out an extra £2, receiving a monthly bill of £13.99. The Basic plan will be kept at the same price of £5.99. These changes were introduced for new users on December 10.

Existing members will be notified by email, as well as within the Netflix app a month before the new prices are applied to them. Netflix said the price hikes reflect improvements to the streaming service, while it also pointed to its $1 billion investment in UK content.

A spokesman said: “This year we’re spending over $1bn in the UK on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling at its best – with everything from The Crown, to Sex Education and Top Boy, plus many, many more.

“Our price change reflects the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”

The Standard plan allows for an account to be used across two screens at the same time, as well as HD streaming. Premium allows for four-screen viewing, as well as Ultra HD.

